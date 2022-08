ARTICLE

Mexico's Pending Health And Safety Rules On Teleworking: What Do Employers Need To Know? Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart On January 11, 2021, the federal government published a decree in the Official Gazette of the Federation, amending the Federal Labor Law (FLL) to regulate the terms and conditions, employer and employee obligations, and safety and health measures related to telework.

STPS publica proyecto de la NOM - 037 - STPS - 2022 Chevez Ruiz Zamarripa Contar con un listado actualizado de trabajadores que presten sus servicios bajo la modalidad de teletrabajo.

Puerto Rico Secretary Of Labor And Human Resources Issues Opinion On Criteria For Defining Microenterprises, Small And Medium Businesses For Purposes Of Act 41-2022 Littler Mendelson Last month, Puerto Rico's governor approved Act 41-2022, which includes a series of amendments to Puerto Rico's Act 4-2017, better known as the Labor Transformation and Flexibility Act (LTFA)...

What Happens When An Employer Uncovers Employee Fraud? Carey In order to dismiss an employee for cause, the improper conduct constituting a fraud must be serious and duly proven.

Software,Tax, Customs and Labor Legal Framework Beretta Godoy This is an overview of (i) the general tax, customs and labor applicable framework of the software industry in Argentina, (ii) the recent discussions regarding the Income Tax treatment of payments of software royalties to foreign beneficiaries, and (iii) the tax benefits of the newly created software promotional regime.