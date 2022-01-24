What are the key workplace issues in Mexico at the moment? David Puente Tostada from our Mexican law firm, Basham, Ringe y Correa tells us about teleworking rules, vaccination, collective bargaining and changes to the profit-sharing rules. On the international side, he talks about the two cases being brought against Mexico by the US for alleged failure to comply with the terms of the trade agreement between Mexico, the US and Canada, the USMCA.

