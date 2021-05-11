ARTICLE

COVID-19 is causing a reorganisation across markets, and mergers and acquisitions are a big part of what's happening. In this webinar, we dive into the employment aspects of M&A deals, covering some red flags to look out for during due diligence. We also look at how the trades unions are approaching M&A; how to deal with restrictive covenants for workers both leaving and joining and what issues to consider in relation to employee pay.

Ius Laboris law firms participating in the webinar: FordHarrison LLP (United States), Basham, Ringe y Correa S.C. (Mexico), Veirano Advogados (Brazil) and Munita & Olavarría (Chile).

