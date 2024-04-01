We share with you the article published in The Legal 500, "Mexico: Employee Incentives", in which our partner Rodrigo Alberto Troncoso Treviño, Miguel Ángel Cantú Chinchilla, and our associate Gabriela F collaborated.



This article provides us with an overview of the laws and regulations on employee incentives applicable in Mexico.



Follow the link to learn more about this article:

https://lnkd.in/gtWvrHa

Originally published in The Legal 500

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.