ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Mexico

Mexico's Minimum Wage For 2024 Will Increase By 20 Percent Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart Effective January 1, 2024, the daily minimum wage rate in the Free Trade Zone of the Northern Border will increase to MXN $374.89 (about USD $21.83).

Employment Law In Brazil: A Guide Biz Latin Hub Group If you are doing business in Brazil, or planning to enter the market, understanding and navigating Brazilian employment law will be essential to maintaining your good reputation with local authorities...

Costa Rica Passes First "Whistleblower Law" To Protect Complainants And Witnesses Of Possible Acts Of Corruption Littler Mendelson On December 13, 2023, the Legislative Chamber of Costa Rica passed Bill No. 23,449, "Protección de las personas denunciantes y testigos de actos de corrupción contra represalias laborales"...

What's Going On In Mexico This Week? Status Of Labor And Employment Bills Ahead Of February 2024 Ordinary Session Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart Mexico's final congressional ordinary session period for 2023 ended on December 15. Unless an extraordinary session is called, pending bills are now dormant until February 2024...

New Employer Requirements To Strengthen Gender Equality At Work WTW Ecuador's Violet Economy Law is intended to promote the employment of women and the equal treatment of men and women in the workplace, including with regard to family-related leaves.