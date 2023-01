ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Mexico

Mexico's Federal Labor Law Will Entitle Employees To More Mandatory Vacation Days Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart On December 14, 2022, Mexico's Senate of the Republic approved the final project to modify Articles 76 and 78 of the Federal Labor Law (FLL), under which employees will be entitled to more mandatory and paid vacation days.

México Aumenta El Salario Mínimo General Littler Mendelson El 01 de diciembre de 2022, la Comisión Nacional de Salarios Mínimos (CONASAMI), acordó aumentar el salario mínimo general a $207.44 pesos diarios y $312.41 pesos por día en la Zona Libre de la Frontera Norte, a partir del 1 de enero de 2023.

Mexico's Minimum Wage Set To Increase On January 1, 2023 Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart On December 1, 2022, Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that, unanimously

Registry, Use And Inactivation Of Breasfeeding Support Rooms CorralRosales Through official notice sent via e-mail on October 17th, 2022; the Ministry of Labor makes available the User manual (the "Manual") containing the general process to register or inactivate breastfeeding...

Mexico's Senate Approves Granting More Vacations To Employees Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart Mexico is currently one of the countries in the world with the fewest number of paid vacation days for employees ...