In this episode of our Global Solutions series, Pietro Straulino-Rodríguez, Carlos Colόn-Machargo, and Shir Fulga address laws regarding remote work in Canada, Mexico, and Latin American countries. The speakers discuss several topics associated with remote work, including workplace safety, employee privacy, the provision of equipment, and expense reimbursement for utilities (e.g., internet service). In addition, the speakers cover the various wage and hour issues involved in tracking employees' hours, paying overtime compensation, and engaging employees only when they are scheduled to work.

