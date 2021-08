ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Mexico

Extension For The Reform On Subcontracting L&E Global An Executive Order was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on Saturday 31 July of this year amending Transitory Articles One, Three, Four, Five, Six and Seven...

Impact Of The OECD BEPS Project 2016 (Video) TMF Group BV Impact Of The OECD BEPS Project 2016

Amendments To Choice Of Medical Coverage L&E Global Decree 438/2021 modifies the current regime regarding the free choice of social security companies for employees.

Recent Changes In Labor Laws May Require Immediate Action For Companies With Operations In Mexico Masuda, Funai, Eifert & Mitchell, Ltd. Businesses that maintain operations in Mexico may need to take immediate action with respect to their workforce as Mexico accelerates implementation of its new labor law.

New Minimum Monthly Wage Increases For Private-sector Workers L&E Global On 14 July 2021, the National Salary Committee agreed to a new minimum monthly wage increases for private-sector workers.