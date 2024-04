ARTICLE

Mexican Government Issues Guidance For License Renewal Process For Providers Of Outsourced Specialized Services Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart On February 21, 2024, Mexico's Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare published in the Official Gazette of the Federation guidance for the process for renewing a registration...

Brazilian Courts Issue Injunctions On Gender Pay Parity Law Tauil & Chequer Brazilian Courts have already ruled1 on the controversial Brazil's Gender Pay Parity Law (Law No. 14.611 of 2023 – "Equal Pay Act")—regulated by Decree No. 11.795 of 2023 and Ordinance No. 3.714 of 2023.

Spotlight Q&A With Aline Fidelis - The New Equal Pay Law Tauil & Chequer The Law No. 14,611, also known as the Brazilian equal pay law, came into force on July 4, 2023. It is regulated by Decree No. 11,795, of 2023, and by the Brazilian Ministry of Labor's Ordinance No. 3,714.

Puerto Rico Special Paid Leave Activated For Dengue Fever State Of Emergency Jackson Lewis The Puerto Rico Secretary of Health issued Administrative Order No. 2024-589, declaring a public health emergency due to the prevalence of cases of dengue fever on the Island.

Employment Liability Insurance In Mexico Ius Laboris Social Security consists of two regimes: Mandatory and Voluntary. The Mandatory Regime is compulsory and applies to those in formal employment (as well as various public sectors)...