2023 is a year in which the global economy (which includes, of course, the Mexican economy) will continue to strive to avoid recession and recover from the financial distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mexico is a vigorous economy with a growing interest in attracting foreign capital to develop local strategic areas (i.e., infrastructure, oil & gas, private equity, receivables financing, etc.) through diverse mechanisms (which include specific debt, equity and equity-like structures regulated via Mexican securities laws and regulations).

That is why, in order to start 2023 in the right way, we would like to share with you a series of short, high-level discussions of the stock market products most frequently used today in the Mexican market to attract local and foreign investors and sponsors. In this first piece, we look at the certificados bursátiles fiduciarios de desarrollo, better known as "CKDs."

We hope you find this series useful, and, if you have any questions or comments, we are at your service.