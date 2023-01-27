Dear friends and clients,

The Mexican Copyright Office (INDAUTOR) published on December 8 two agreements in the Official Gazette of the Federation and on its website about the days that customer service will be suspended.

The first agreement establishes that the suspension, in addition to Saturdays and Sundays, will be from Monday, December 21, 2022. INDAUTOR will resume its functions until Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

The days indicated in the previous paragraph will be computed as non-working days for all the effects that may arise, the foregoing in terms of the provisions of the Federal Law of Administrative Procedure.

This Agreement does not imply the suspension of work for the personnel of the Mexican Copyright Office. Said suspension will be governed in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

The second agreement establishes that:

INDAUTOR will suspend customer service during the year 2023, in addition to Saturdays and Sundays, the days indicated below:

February - Monday, 6 ;

- Monday, ; March - Monday, 20 ;

- Monday, ; April - Thursday, 6 and Friday, 7 ;

- Thursday, and Friday, ; May - Monday, 1 and Friday, 5 ;

- Monday, and Friday, ; July - Friday, 21 ;

- Friday, ; September - Friday, 1 ;

- Friday, ; November - Thursday, 2 and Monday, 20 ;

- Thursday, and Monday, ; December - Tuesday, 12.

In the course of 2023, INDAUTOR may issue, based on the applicable legal and administrative provisions, additional agreements through which it announces the suspension of customer service.

Both agreements establish that:

The Agreements do not imply the suspension of work for INDAUTOR personnel. Said suspension will be governed in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

The days indicated in both agreements will be computed as non-working days for all the effects that may arise, the foregoing in terms of the provisions of the Federal Law of Administrative Procedure.

The Agreements will enter into force the day after their publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Do not hesitate to contact us to resolve any questions. We remain at your service.

