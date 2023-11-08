ARTICLE

Derived from political differences between the Executive and Judicial Branches of our country, the unions of the Judicial Branch of the Federation decided to carry out a national strike, which resulted in the declaration of non-working days from October 16 to 24, 2023.

Some judicial bodies extended the suspension of activities until October 29 of this year, also suspending the legal terms. In any case, the judicial bodies were available to process urgent cases.

At OLIVARES we trust in the activity of the Judicial Branch of the Federation as guarantor of the administration of justice, and we hope for the making of optimal decisions that allow the continuity of the correct functioning of the jurisdictional bodies, in which the resolution of disputes in matters of intellectual property rights is entrusted in many of its stages.

