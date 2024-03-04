- Anti-Corruption Measures – The U.S.
Department of Justice (DOJ) is likely to continue strengthening
anti-corruption enforcement throughout the Americas.
- Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance
– With an increased focus on data protection
globally, Mexico may see a rise in regulatory expectations and
enforcement related to data privacy, which will result in
comprehensive compliance strategies.
- Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Compliance
– Growing awareness of ESG considerations may result
in companies doing business in Mexico placing greater emphasis on
corporate responsibility, prompting them to integrate sustainable
practices into their compliance frameworks.
- Supply Chain Compliance – Expect
heightened scrutiny on supply chain practices, with an emphasis on
transparency, ethical sourcing, and compliance with labor
standards, reflecting a global trend in responsible business
conduct.
- Digital Compliance Challenges – As businesses in Mexico embrace digital transformation, compliance efforts will likely need to adapt to address new risks associated with cybersecurity, digital transactions, and the use of emerging technologies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.