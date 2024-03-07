Read in Spanish/Leer en Español.
- Water scarcity remains a critical issue for the
operation and establishment of companies in Mexico.
Currently, water scarcity is a major challenge. Companies in Mexico
currently face complex water management problems, including
overextraction, pollution, lack of treatment, and unequal
distribution, which could present contingencies in their
operations. To navigate these challenges, companies may want to
consider implementing circular economy policies and promoting the
reuse and collection of water, as well as adequate treatment.
Without the adoption of preventive policies, it is likely that the
cost of water will increase exponentially in the coming
years.
- Climate change continues to be an essential
factor. Mexico has established ambitious goals regarding
climate change as part of its commitment to address environmental
challenges and contribute to global sustainability efforts.
Therefore, Mexican and foreign companies with operations in the
country, especially in the industrial and manufacturing sector,
must pay close attention to these objectives and consider them
within their business strategy to have long-term sustainable
development plans.
- ESG implementation remains a key aspect of nearshoring
operations. The implementation of Environmental, Social
and Governance (ESG) criteria in the context of nearshoring
operations in Mexico will become increasingly relevant due to the
growing demand for companies to have a strong commitment to
sustainable and responsible business practices, not only in Mexico,
but globally, including the entire supply chain. This requires
companies to evaluate their operations and policies for compliance
with applicable ESG standards.
- Environmental and social consultations will continue to
play an important role in project development.
Environmental and social consultations for projects in Mexico
continue to play a fundamental role in the development of projects
due to the country's biodiversity and social diversity, among
other factors. Such consultations should comply with local and
international legislation, and consider related issues raised by
local communities, stakeholders, and environmental experts.
- The circular economy will continue to be a driver for economic development. Over the past few years, companies in Mexico have increased their adoption of a circular economy to optimize resource management, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. This trend will likely continue in the coming years.
*Special thanks to Paula De Uriarte˘ for her valuable contribution to this article.
˘ Not admitted to the practice of law.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.