On October 30, 2018, the Mexican Regulatory Agency (COFEPRIS) published guidelines establishing the criteria for the appraisal of applications of authorizations for the commercialization, exploitation, and importation of products with broad industrial uses that contain cannabis and its derivative in concentrations less than 1% of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Afterwards these guidelines were revoked.

Based on those guidelines, COFEPRIS granted 63 authorizations that allowed the commercialization of variety of cannabis-derived products.

Since COFEPRIS´ guidelines lacked the corresponding regulatory or legislative hierarchy the authorizations have been always in a gray zone, recently the Mexican President announced that COFEPRIS will conduct an investigation into the 63 permits granted back in 2018 and eventually revoke the permits based on the lack of legal grounds.

OLIVARES will closely follow developments on the review conducted by the sanitary authority.

