On January 24, 2024, the Plenary of the Federal Telecommunications Institute approved the "Call to the Public Bid to grant a concession for the commercial use, utilization and exploitation of the radio electric spectrum segment available in the Frequency Band 2483.5 – 2495 MHz for the provision of the Complementary Ground Service of the Mobile Satellite Service ("Bid No. IFT-13″)", in the "Agreement by which the Plenary of the Federal Telecommunications Institute (hereinafter, "IFT") approves and issues the call and the bases for the Bid No. IFT-13" (the "Call").

The Call is made in order to inform the general public about the Bid No. IFT-13 (hereinafter, the "Bid"), the purpose of which is to grant a concession for the commercial use, utilization and exploitation of a 10 MHz Block of radioelectric spectrum available in the 2483.5 – 2495 MHz segment (S Band) for the provision of the Complementary Ground Service for a term of 10 (ten) years.

Those interested in the Bid must (i) express their interest and accept the use of electronic media through the respective forms, acquiring the status of interested party, (ii) make the payment of the fees indicated for such purposes, and (iii) comply with the requirements requested in the respective bases.

Once the above has been done and after the analysis from the (a) Legal Affairs Unit, and the (b) Antitrust Unit, the Plenary of the IFT may issue the respective agreement to grant the Certificate of Participation. Such certificate will grant the interested party the status of participant, enabling it to participate in the subsequent stages of the Bid. The above, taking into consideration the radio electric spectrum that the participants currently have, in order not to exceed the respective Spectrum Accumulation Limit.

