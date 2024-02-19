On February 7, 2024, the "Resolution by which the Plenary of the Federal Telecommunications Institute updates the broadcast signals with coverage of 50% or more of the national territory in terms of the General Guidelines in relation to the provisions of section I of the Eighth Transitory Article of the Decree by which several provisions of Articles 6, 7, 27, 28, 73, 78, 94 and 105 of the Mexican Constitution are amended and added, in telecommunications matters", was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, which provides as follows:

The update of the broadcast television signals that have coverage of 50% or more of the national territory, being those identified with the names "Azteca 7", "Las Estrellas", "Azteca uno", "Canal 5", "adn40", "a+", "Imagen TV" and "Excélsior TV" (hereinafter, the " Update "); and That the concessionaires of restricted television via satellite, pursuant to the Update, shall retransmit such signals in terms of Articles 159, 164 and 169 of the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law, and may take any in the country that meets the characteristics of programmatic identity.

