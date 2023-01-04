On December 15, 2022, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented before Congress a draft bill, "Amending, Adding, and Derogating Various Provisions of the Mexican Airports Law and the Mexican Civil Aviation Law." Among the bill's specific objectives is to allow the cabotage of foreign airlines in Mexican domestic airports and airfields that have the infrastructure and specifications required to provide such service—and whose routes are of strategic interest for the development of the country's airport infrastructure.

According to the Mexican Civil Aviation Law, "cabotage" is defined as the transportation by air of passengers, cargo, mail, or a combination of these between two or more points within Mexico's national territory for remuneration or other type of consideration.

The specifications required for the provision of cabotage services by foreign airlines are:

Demonstrated benefits to public utility, public interest, or national security;

Routes of strategic interest for the development of the country's airport infrastructure;

Support for cabotage from the National Security Council (Consejo de Seguridad Nacional); and

Existence of the necessary technical and operational capacity at the airport subject to the request.

The bill's supporters argue that cabotage would benefit the users of air transportation for tourism or commercial purposes, providing access to extended regional and local routes and better-quality air services and efficiencies at a lower cost.

It is important to note that the bill is currently in draft form and must proceed through the legislative process in order to become law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.