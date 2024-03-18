The new General Law of Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms (the Law) recently became effective, which will allow companies and individuals to negotiate with tax and administrative authorities through alternative dispute resolution (ADR) to resolve disputes that arise between them, before, during, and even after the processing of any lawsuit before the Federal Court of Administrative Justice (the "Administrative Court").



This opens the option to request ADR during administrative proceedings before the tax and administrative authorities to resolve their differences and avoid filing lawsuits with the Administrative Court.



Likewise, the Law allows that once an administrative trial has been initiated, both the individuals and the authorities may request ADR before the Administrative Court in order to achieve a speedy settlement and avoid a lengthy trial and even negotiate the execution of the ruling.



To implement ADR, the Law orders the Administrative Court to create the Public Centers of Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms in Administrative Justice to conduct ADR.



The subject matters that do not qualify to be resolved through ADR are:



1. Agrarian;

2. Administrative liabilities;

3. Foreign trade;

4. Public programs;

5. Labor disputes in which the Government is the employer;

6. Administrative lawsuits initiated by the administrative and tax authorities (juicios de lesividad); and

7. Those in which the public order and rights of third parties are violated.



It is important to note that these ADRs may be initiated in connection with administrative proceedings and trials that occur after the Law is enacted and do not apply to proceedings or trials initiated prior to the Law. Finally, for the proper application of the Law, the Legislature will have to amend several laws establishing the terms and conditions related to the use of administrative and tax ADR.



In relation to this Law, there are open questions regarding the way in which administrative and tax ADR will coexist with existing ADR mechanisms, for example, the mediation the Tax Ombudsman (PRODECON) can carry out or, those that are contemplated in the Double Taxation Avoidance Treaties or, the way in which the stay order of the Administrative Enforcement Procedures (i.e. seizures) would operate during the processing of new ADR or the obligation to provide, or not, guarantees.

