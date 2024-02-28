On February 29th, the International Advertising Association is sponsoring a virtual fireside chat with Karla Avila, the Director General of CONAR Mexico, which is Mexico's advertising self-regulatory organization. The program will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

During this webinar, I'll be talking with Karla about CONAR's work and some of its recent, important cases. We'll also be talking about recent developments in Mexican advertising law. And, importantly, we'll be talking about the future of advertising self-regulation in Mexico.

The program is free and no pre-registration is required. To watch the live-stream, join us on YouTube, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

This fireside chat is part of a series of programs that the IAA has been conducting about advertising law developments and the ways in which industry, government, and other stakeholders can better collaborate to create smarter regulation that will both protect consumers and allow businesses to thrive. To check out other fireside chats in the series, including conversations with the Federal Trade Commission, BBB National Programs, Politico, the International Chamber of Commerce, the United Nations, the Advertising Standards Council of India, and others, click here.

