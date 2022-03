ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Mexico

Models And Public Figures Tend Not To Understand The Magnitude Of Their Influence Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce had to intervene again in a COVID-19 related advertisement.

La Gestión De Mercadeo Al Emprender (Video) CLD Legal Son muchos los elementos y factores que entran en juego al momento de iniciar un negocio.

Political Advertising In Brazil - Politicians Versus Musicians: Two Battles, Two Results Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) João Doria, governor of the state of São Paulo and presidential candidate, was sentenced, on February 1, 2022, by the First Chamber of Private Law of the São Paulo State Court of Justice ("TJSP"; Appeal No. 1077362-28.2018.8.26.0100)

New Front-Of-Pack Labeling Of Food Law In Argentina Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) On October 26, 2021, the Front-of-Pack Labeling of Food bill was signed into Law by the National Congress. Last Friday, the Law was published in the Official Gazette and the deadline for its entry into force has begun.