This article offers a comprehensive analysis of acquisition finance in Latin America, focusing on the balance between efficient financing and payment certainty in structuring such finances. It highlights the fluctuating trends in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), with a notable rise in 2021 and a decline in 2022 influenced by global challenges. The article emphasizes the significant roles of Brazil and Mexico in the M&A landscape, with Mexico noted for its 'nearshoring' trend and Costa Rica emerging as an attractive M&A destination due to its political stability and environmental policies. The structure of acquisition finance is explored in detail, considering the nature of buyers, transaction types, and financing sources. It also looks into the roles of various parties involved, including buyers, lenders, and legal counsel, stressing the importance of due diligence and comprehensive documentation. The piece concludes with specific considerations pertinent to Latin America, such as the impact of local legal regulations and the region's diverse economic, political, and regulatory landscape, underscoring the need for strategic foresight and adaptability in this field. This in-depth analysis provides valuable insights into the complexities and dynamics of acquisition finance, highlighting Latin America's potential for growth in this sector.



