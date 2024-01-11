Mexico:
A Deep Dive Into Acquisition Finance In Latin America
11 January 2024
Tauil & Chequer
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This article offers a comprehensive analysis of acquisition
finance in Latin America, focusing on the balance between efficient
financing and payment certainty in structuring such finances. It
highlights the fluctuating trends in mergers and acquisitions
(M&A), with a notable rise in 2021 and a decline in 2022
influenced by global challenges. The article emphasizes the
significant roles of Brazil and Mexico in the M&A landscape,
with Mexico noted for its 'nearshoring' trend and Costa
Rica emerging as an attractive M&A destination due to its
political stability and environmental policies. The structure of
acquisition finance is explored in detail, considering the nature
of buyers, transaction types, and financing sources. It also looks
into the roles of various parties involved, including buyers,
lenders, and legal counsel, stressing the importance of due
diligence and comprehensive documentation. The piece concludes with
specific considerations pertinent to Latin America, such as the
impact of local legal regulations and the region's diverse
economic, political, and regulatory landscape, underscoring the
need for strategic foresight and adaptability in this field. This
in-depth analysis provides valuable insights into the complexities
and dynamics of acquisition finance, highlighting Latin
America's potential for growth in this sector.
To read this complete article visit Latin Lawyer.
Originally published in Latin Lawyer
Visit us at
Tauil & Chequer
Founded in 2001, Tauil & Chequer Advogados is a full
service law firm with approximately 90 lawyers and offices in Rio
de Janeiro, São Paulo and Vitória. T&C represents
local and international businesses on their domestic and
cross-border activities and offers clients the full range of legal
services including: corporate and M&A; debt and equity capital
markets; banking and finance; employment and benefits;
environmental; intellectual property; litigation and dispute
resolution; restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency; tax; and real
estate. The firm has a particularly strong and longstanding
presence in the energy, oil and gas and infrastructure industries
as well as with pension and investment funds. In December 2009,
T&C entered into an agreement to operate in association with
Mayer Brown LLP and become "Tauil & Chequer Advogados in
association with Mayer Brown LLP."
© Copyright 2024. Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a
Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. All
rights reserved.
This article provides information and comments on legal
issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a
comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not
intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific
legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters
discussed herein.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Mexico
Banking Regulation Comparative Guide
Baker McKenzie Argentina
Banking Regulation Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Argentina, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries