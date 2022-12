ARTICLE

Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021: Adequate Regulation Of Intermediaries? Tatva Legal The term ‘Intermediary' has been defined in clause (w) of sub-section 1 of section 2 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (" IT Act")...

Red Card Or Fair Play? Ambush Marketing Back In The News As FIFA World Cup Kicks Off Herbert Smith Freehills Ambush marketing is a term generally used to refer to marketing strategies that involve capitalising on the exposure offered by another company's event or status.

Cyber Crimes Under The IPC And IT Act - An Uneasy Co-Existence Argus Partners The term "cyber-crimes" is not defined in any statute or rulebook. The word "cyber" is slang for anything relating to computers, information technology, internet and virtual reality.

Advertising Law In India - Part 1 Global Jurix, Advocates & Solicitors At present in India, there is no central statutory agency or uniform legislation regulating the advertising industry.

Dark Patterns On Digital Platforms: Are ‘Your' Online Decisions ‘Really' Your Own Obhan & Associates Have you ever been unable to find the unsubscribe/delete button on a social media application? Added an item to your shopping cart only to realize later that the price displayed...