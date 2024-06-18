Jan Rossi Meets Kenneth Gambin (Podcast)

Ganado Advocates is a leading commercial law firm with a particular focus on the corporate, financial services and maritime/aviation sectors, predominantly servicing international clients doing business through Malta. The firm also promotes other areas such as tax, pensions, intellectual property, employment and litigation.
In the first episode of Ganado Meets Maritime, Ganado
Advocates' Jan Rossi, Senior Associate within the shipping
team, meets with COO of Heritage Malta, Kenneth Gambin to discuss
the latest developments in cultural maritime heritage with a
particular focus on the Malta Maritime Museum.
