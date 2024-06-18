ARTICLE
18 June 2024

Jan Rossi Meets Kenneth Gambin (Podcast)

In the first episode of Ganado Meets Maritime, Ganado Advocates' Jan Rossi, Senior Associate within the shipping team, meets with COO of Heritage Malta, Kenneth Gambin
Malta Transport
In the first episode of Ganado Meets Maritime, Ganado Advocates' Jan Rossi, Senior Associate within the shipping team, meets with COO of Heritage Malta, Kenneth Gambin to discuss the latest developments in cultural maritime heritage with a particular focus on the Malta Maritime Museum.

