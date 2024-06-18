Jan Rossi Meets Kenneth Gambin (Podcast)

In the first episode of Ganado Meets Maritime, Ganado Advocates' Jan Rossi, Senior Associate within the shipping team, meets with COO of Heritage Malta, Kenneth Gambin

Ganado Advocates is a leading commercial law firm with a particular focus on the corporate, financial services and maritime/aviation sectors, predominantly servicing international clients doing business through Malta. The firm also promotes other areas such as tax, pensions, intellectual property, employment and litigation.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the first episode of Ganado Meets Maritime, Ganado Advocates' Jan Rossi, Senior Associate within the shipping team, meets with COO of Heritage Malta, Kenneth Gambin to discuss the latest developments in cultural maritime heritage with a particular focus on the Malta Maritime Museum.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.