Maltese Yacht CoCs Now Endorsed By UK And Cayman Islands

The United Kingdom Administrations have announced they will now issue Flag State Endorsements (FSEs) for Maltese Yacht Certificates of Competence...

Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal is a Malta-based law firm which provides a comprehensive range of services to the highest calibre of individuals and businesses. Its clients are sophisticated and dynamic and this is reflected in the way that the team challenges the conventional, and strives for excellence at every opportunity. The firm has a wealth of experience representing clients in a broad spectrum of specializations. Its partners, associates and consultants are all practising lawyers who work within the different practice areas.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The United Kingdom Administrations have announced they will now issue Flag State Endorsements (FSEs) for Maltese Yacht Certificates of Competence (CoCs), as confirmed by the Professional Yachting Association (PYA). This decision follows months of anticipation after the PYA initially announced that the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) would start recognizing Maltese Yacht-restricted CoCs.

In a statement by the MCA, it was specified that FSEs will be issued for the following Maltese CoCs:

Officer of the Watch (Yachts) <3,000GT (STCW II/1).

Master of Yachts <3,000GT (STCW II/2).

Master of Yachts <500GT (STCW II/2).

This recognition is not automatically applicable to all COCs, but contingent upon the training and assessment being completed at one of the approved training centres, by the MCA, in Malta. Candidates seeking an FSE to Red Ensign members must submit a course completion certificate from one of these approved centres, in addition to meeting all mandatory requirements.

Furthermore, the Cayman Islands Ship Registry has confirmed that they have an agreement in place to accept specific Yacht-restricted CoCs issued by the Malta Flag. Detailed information will be included in an upcoming update of the STCW CISN, providing the necessary guidelines and confirmation of these new endorsements.

This development marks a significant step in broadening the recognition of Maltese maritime qualifications, enhancing opportunities for yacht professionals trained in Malta to operate under foreign flagged vessels.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.