On the 20th March 2024, Transport Malta has issued a Commercial Yachting Notice (CY12) to Yacht Owners, Yacht Operators, Managers, Masters, Owners' Representatives, Appointed Surveyors and Recognised Organisations, outlining the introduction of the Small Commercial Yacht Code (sCYC).

The sCYC, effective from the 1st of April 2024, is specifically tailored for small commercial yachts ranging from 12 meters to 24 meters in length and engaged in commercial operations, with a passenger limit of 12.

The purpose of the sCYC is to enhance regulatory standards to better suit the needs, demands, and technological advancements within the yachting industry. It aims to ensure compliance with international safety regulations while accommodating the unique features of small commercial yachts. This introduction has been done by the Maltese authorities following various discussions with local stakeholders to ensure the most effective way forward.

Starting from the 1st of April 2024, yacht owners can register their commercial yachts falling under the sCYC with the Merchant Shipping Directorate.

Existing commercial yachts under 24 meters in length, already certified in accordance with the Commercial Yacht Code, must comply with the requirements of the sCYC by their first renewal survey conducted after the 1st of June 2024.

