INTRODUCTION

At the recent Third United Nations Trade Forum in 2023, the UNCTAD Secretary-General Pedro Manuel Moreno said, "Now is the time to set a new course by investing more in building a sustainable ocean economy."1 His words underscore a burgeoning global economic shift that is gaining prominence. Moving beyond the widely recognized green economy, the blue economy paradigm seeks to transform the ocean-based economy into a more egalitarian platform, leveraging the full potential of the marine resources whilst conserving the marine ecosystem.2 Sustainable financing is crucial in this endeavor. One of the evidence can be seen in the data for philanthropic and official development aid of the last 10 years where only USD 13 billion invested in the ocean-based economy from 2010 to 2020 in the overall USD 15 trillion that had been poured for development.3 The impact of climate change on the ocean could cost an additional $322 billion a year by 2050 if we fail to mitigate the effects of global warming whereas the ocean economy is projected to increase to $3 trillion by 2030.4 To bridge this gap, more blended finance is essential to tap potential resources and anticipate future marine disasters.

Aiming for blue growth, the Indonesian government has established priority sectors and financial schemes to support its blue economic targets. The Indonesian Blue Economy Roadmap has laid out eight priority sectors, with marine captured fisheries standing out.5 In financing, the government is actively inviting private sectors to fund projects through diverse financing mechanisms.6 To ensure a safer investment climate, blended finance is emphasized, using public funds to de-risk investments for the private sector. The Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries of the Republic of Indonesia collaborates with the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia to implement five blue economy programs, which include expanding the target areas for marine conservation, implementing a policy of measured fish capture based on quotas, developing environmentally friendly aquaculture, sustainable coastal and small island management, and addressing plastic waste in the sea through the Love the Sea Month Program.7 The Indonesian government had opened ample opportunities for greater private involvement in the blue economy.

Consistent with SDGs Goal 5 which champions gender equality, the Indonesian government also prioritized inclusivity in the blue economy. Rather than simply focusing on quantitative growth, the Roadmap articulates the pressing need to integrate inclusivity into its development strategy. A poignant example is the marine captured fisheries sector, a male-dominated field. To tackle this challenge, the roadmap targeted greater inclusion of women in the fisheries sector.8 As a shared responsibility, the blue economy beckons the private sector to champion inclusivity, specifically by investing in women in the fishery industry. This goes beyond mere ESG commitments; financing women in the fishery sector emerges as a strategic move that can deliver better profits for all stakeholders.

THE VEILED NETS: WOMEN IN FISHERY INDUSTRY

We define fisherwomen as women who partake in the fishery sector both upstream (catching fish, harvesting aquafarms, etc.) and downstream (selling fish, processing fish products, etc.).9 We departed from the common Indonesian definition of "nelayan" (fishermen) which was highly gendered and only focus on captured fisheries to fisherfolk which refers to more gender-neutral terminology for people in the fishery sector. Using an expanded definition advocated by fisherwomen's collective, we can better provide evidence for fisherwomen's contribution and to recognize it through this writing.

According to UN Women, women constitute 12.2 million or 37% of Indonesia's fisheries sector workforce.10 Out of these 12.2 million, approximately 6 million are directly engaged in harvesting tasks that include onshore, marine, and inland fishing. In small-scale fishery, Indonesian fisherwomen contribute 169.000 metric tons of fish catch annually as of 2020.11 This haul includes popular seafood commodities from onshore fishing, such as mussels and oysters. Conversely, a marginally higher number of 6.2 million women are engaged in post-harvest work, with many making significant contributions as fish sellers and manufacturers.12 13 Highlighting their influence, 72% of fish sellers in Indonesian ports are women,14 underscoring, their vital role in the fishery sector value chain.

However, quantifying women's contributions is tricky. In many places around the world, the role of women in fisheries has long been invisible, underestimated, or not enumerated at all. For example, in India, women's work in fisheries is often unpaid. Moreover, in Kerala, there is a project examining black clam (Villorita cyprinoides) fisheries in which women would dive for and hand pick these clams, but recently, men have taken over the harvesting, using scoop nets from small, motorized canoes. There are no government regulations for the fishery except the recommendation that juvenile clams should not be harvested.15 It is also happening in Indonesia in which there are significant barriers still exist for Indonesian women in the fisheries.

Most women in the sector grapple with a lack of legal recognition. Formally, the Government of Indonesia through its Ministry of Fishery and Maritime Affairs (MFMA) had spearheaded gender mainstreaming as one of its priorities in building the blue economy. Gender mainstreaming in this case refers to increase involvement of women's participation in the blue economy through fishery in all its subsectors.16 To implement this, the government had initiated wide ranges of policies from technical workshops for fisherwomen's businesses to providing production machinery for them. However, realities in the field saw many government officials and census enumerators oversimplifying fisherwomen as the "fishermen's wife" on their ID cards.17 Apart from disregarding their work, this oversimplification also deprived them of social protection and benefits given to people with "fisherfolk" status.

Law No. 7 of 2016 on The Protection and Empowerment of Fishermen, Fish Farmers, and Salt Farmers ("UU 7/2016") repeats the commonly narrow misconception of fisherwomen that builds on fishing as a fish-catching activity, rather than the wide range of activities that make up the fishery supply chain. This can be seen from, for instance, the definition of capture fishermen in Article 6 of UU 7/2016 which defines them as small-scale, traditional, labor, and owner capture-fishermen. In Indonesia, many fisherwomen oversee processing and marketing of the fishery products. In other words, the narrow definition of capture fishery excludes them from having certain protection that only capture fishermen are entitled to, such as accessing insurance and financial assistance. Even though Law No. 7/2016 stated that women have the involvement and role of women in Fisherman households, Fish Farmer households, and Salt Farmer households, but it still renders the work of fisherwomen invisible. 18

Beyond mere protection, the notion of participatory development is stymied by this recognition deficit. Fisherwomen are seldom featured as stakeholders in spatial planning discussions, as they are not viewed as an integral part of the fishery community. This is evident in scenarios like the Makassar Marine Spatial Planning.19 This oversight jeopardizes women's livelihoods; risks sidelining their significant role in the sector and leave their potential as pivotal actors in marine stewardship.20

Moreover, deep-seated cultural prejudices persist for women in the fisheries sector. Numerous fishing communities in Indonesia remain wedded to traditional gendered labor division. Such division manifest in cultural taboos and societal stigmas discouraging women from pursuing roles traditionally occupied by men, such as harvesting.21 The dependence on male breadwinner also made many women in fishing communities prone to domestic violence which further alienates women in the fishery sector.22 This cultural bias is often exacerbated by government officials' perception. In Fitriana & Stacey's study, it was shown that many fisherwomen were not included as fisherfolk by census and extension workers because they were considered as housewives rather than fisherwomen.23 This impedes women's full and active participation in the fishery sector.

Women in the fisheries sector face additional difficulties to be fully involved in the sector because there are still many jobs that are limited based on gender. For instance, in Kerala, women have very limited roles in the fisheries sector because women typically do not go fishing in boats for various reasons, including a cultural taboo.24 Women have an important role in this sector, especially in Indonesia. Women in small-scale fisheries in Indonesia contribute 169,000 metric tons of fish caught annually, valued at $253 million.25 However, the Indonesian government's treatment of fisherwomen is uneven to men. A woman is unable to have fishermen's insurance because they do not possess a maritime and fisheries business card. The root cause of this is that the women insert "fisherman's wife" on the national identity card. 26

Both the government and the community must take an aggressive effort to promote gender equality and women's empowerment which may eventually result in bringing about this development. For instance, the government might have established policies and programs to encourage and facilitate women's economic participation and to ensure that women in the fishing sector have equal access to educational and occupational development possibilities. When the government recognizes the value of women and their contributions to the fishing business, this will undoubtedly signal to the community, that they must shift their cultural attitudes and views about gender and labor.27

AIMING THE BLUE: FINANCING WOMEN IN FISHERY

Advancing women in fishery is a grand task that all stakeholders should carry out. Financing women in the fishery is not just a symbolic move but a strategic step towards a more inclusive and robust fishery sector. The Indonesian government has already taken strides in this direction, having enacted the Government Regulation No. 11 of 2023 on Measured Fishing.28 This regulation serves as a legal framework for private sectors to invest sustainably in industrial fisheries in Indonesia. To enlarge the impact of the investment, it is imperative that fisherwomen are not overlooked but actively included as financing partners. Best practices regarding this issue can be seen through the works of Aruna a large fishery commerce company which included 500 fisherwomen and introducing Indonesian seafood products into the North American market.29 Another company, E-Fishery was able to bring some of its fisherwomen partners to become entrepreneurs with sales turnover of almost Rp. 1 billion per harvest.30 Future partnerships could also engage and collaborate with women's collectives which were known as drivers of poverty eradication to ensure investments directly benefit women-led businesses.31 A commitment to the inclusion of women should be evident in all aspects, from employment and partnerships to consultation.

Efforts by the government are pivotal to increase this meaningful participation. Hitherto, the Indonesian government has put gender mainstreaming as its agenda in its policy-making processes. This commitment needs to be tangibly reflected in policies that provide fisherwomen with the same opportunities and rights as their male counterparts – whether ownership rights over boats and businesses, equal access to financial assistance, or parity in legal protection. A crucial step forward would be implementing gender-sensitive education in bureaucracy and fishery extension workers (penyuluh perikanan). This is essential not just as token gesture but as a tangible means to combat "gender evaporation", a term which refers to a state where well-intentioned gender-sensitive programs fall short due to a lack of understanding of gender nuances by the implementers. – 32 Additionally, redefining the term "fisherfolk" (nelayan) to be more encompassing and recognizing those involved throughout the value chain is pivotal. Such a move would directly benefit fisherwomen, many of whom are instrumental in post-harvesting sectors or onshore fishing.

* Setyawati Fitrianggraeni holds the position of Managing Partner at Anggraeni and Partners in Indonesia. She also serves as an Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Law, University of Indonesia, and is currently pursuing a PhD at the World Maritime University in Malmo, Sweden. Additionally, Sri Purnama is a Junior Legal Research Analyst at Anggraeni and Partners, and Muhammad Soufi Cahya Gemilang is a Researcher at Anggraeni and Partners. The writers express their gratitude to Dr. Hary Elias for generously dedicating his time to provide valuable feedback on their article.

