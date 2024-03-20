Here is some basic maritime nomenclature, as defined in Indonesian law, to assist you in your communications. We hope it helps.



Abbeviations

PP61-09 means Government Regulation No. 61 dated 22 Oct. 2009 concerning Port Affairs.

UU17-08 means Law No. 17 of 2008 dated 7 May 2008 concerning Shipping.

Definitions

Berthing/mooring harbor (kolam sandar) means waters which constitute a part of a port harbor which is utilized for the interests of vessel berthing/mooring operations at piers/quays. (Art. 1[23] of PP61-09).

Business entity (badan usaha) means a State owned enterprise, regional owned enterprise or Indonesian legal entity which is established specifically for shipping. (Art. 1[60] of UU17-08; Art. 1[1] of PP61-09).

Captain (nakhoda) means a member of a vessel's crew who is the highest level of management on a vessel and possesses certain authorities and responsibilities in accordance with stipulations of regulations of law. (Art. 1[41] of UU17-08).

Cargo (barang) means every kind of commodity including livestock which is loaded/unloaded/stowed from and to vessels.

Vessel crewing agency business (usaha keagenan awak kapal) means the business of vessel crewing agency services which includes recruitment and placement on vessels in accordance with qualifications. (Art. 1[28] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Cargo loading/unloading business (usaha bongkar muat barang) means business activities that are active in the cargo loading/unloading sector from and to vessels in ports which includes activities of stevedoring, cargodoring and receiving/delivery. (Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Cargodoring (cargodoring) means cargo release/removal work from ropes/nets at piers/quays and carrying [cargo] from piers/quays to goods collection/stockpiling warehouses/fields/open spaces and vice versa. (Art. 1[16] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Carrier (pengangkut) means a person who binds itself, whether by a time charterparty or a voyage charterparty, or other contract, to carry out/execute/implement/organize the carriage of goods, the entirety or a part of which is by sea. (Art. 466 of the Indonesian Commercial Code).

Central Government (Pemerintah pusat) or Government (Pemerintah) means the President of the Republic of Indonesia who holds authority/control over governmental affairs of the State of the Republic of Indonesia as intended by the Constitution of 1945. (Art. 1[62] of UU17-08).

Classification society (badan klasifikasi) means a vessel classification agency/institution which performs administration/control over construction strength and vessel machinery, marine materials quality assurance, construction supervision, maintenance and vessel modification/reconstruction/ in accordance with classification regulations. (Art. 1[35] of UU17-08).

Collection port (pelabuhan pengumpul) means a port with the primary function of servicing domestic sea carriage activities, moving/transferring moderate amounts of domestic sea carriage cargo and as a place of origin and destination of passengers and/or goods as well as crossing carriage with services of an inter-provincial scope/range. (Art. 1[18] of UU17-08; Art. 1[5] of PP61-09; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Container depo business (usaha depo peti kemas) means business activities which include storage, stacking, cleaning and repairing containers. (Art. 1[2s] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Crossing carriage (angkutan penyeberangan) means carriage that functions as a bridge which connects road networks and/or train/rail networks that are separated by water for carriage of passengers and vehicles as well as their cargo. (Art. 1[7] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Dedicated river and lake carriage (angkutan sungai dan danau untuk kepentingan sendiri) means river and lake carriage activities that are conducted for serving [one's] self-interests in support of one's primary business. (Art. 1[6] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Dedicated terminal (terminal untuk kepentingan sendiri) means a terminal which is located within a port work sphere zone and sphere of interest zone which constitutes a part of a port for servicing its own interests in accordance with its primary business. (Art. 1[22] of UU17-08; Art. 1[21] of PP61-09).

Designated routes (trayek) means carriage service routes/crossings from one port to another port. (Art. 1[6] of UU17-08; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Domestic sea carriage (angkutan laut dalam Negeri) means sea carriage activities which are conducted in Indonesian territorial waters which are operated by national sea carriage companies. (Art. 1[3] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Dredging (pengerukan) means work which modifies the shape of the floor of waters/seabed to achieve a desired depth and width or to remove/take material of floor of waters/seabed which will be used for certain needs/purposes. (Art. 1[52] of UU17-08).

Every person (setiap orang) means individual/natural persons or corporations. (Art. 1[61] of UU17-08; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Feeder port (pelabuhan pengumpan) means a port with the primary function of servicing domestic sea carriage activities, moving limited amounts of domestic sea carriage cargo, constituting a feeder for primary ports and collection ports and as a place of origin and destination for passengers and/or goods as well as crossing carriage with an intra-provincial range/scope. (Art. 1[19] of UU17-08; Art. 1[6] of PP61-09; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Foreign sea carriage (angkutan laut luar Negeri) means sea carriage activities) operated by sea carriage companies from ports or special terminals which are open for foreign trade to foreign ports or from foreign ports to Indonesian ports or special terminals that are open for foreign trade. (Art. 1[4] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Foreign sea carriage company (perusahaan angkutan laut asing) means sea carriage companies taking the form of foreign legal entities whose vessels conduct sea carriage activities to and from Indonesian ports or special terminals which are open for foreign trade from and to foreign ports. (Art. 1[30] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Foreign sea carriage company representative (perwakilan perusahaan angkutan laut asing) means a business entity or an individual natural person Indonesian State citizen or an individual natural person foreign state citizen which is appointed by a foreign sea carriage company outside of Indonesia/overseas to represent the administrative interests of the [foreign sea carriage company] in Indonesia. (Art. 1[13] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Foreign vessel (kapal asing) means a vessel (kapal) which is flagged other than with the Indonesian flag and not registered in the Indonesian vessel registry. (Art. 1[39] of UU17-08; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Freight forwarding (usaha jasa pengurusan transportasi) means business activities that are directed toward all activities that are required for the implementation of sending and receiving cargo through carriage by land, trains, sea and/or air. (Art. 1[18] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

General agent (agen umum) means a national sea carriage company or a national company which is specifically established to conduct vessel agency business which is appointed by foreign sea carriage companies to manage the interests of their vessels while/for so long as [their vessels] are present in Indonesia. (Art. 1[7] of UU17-08; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Gross tonnage or GT means gross vessel capacity/volume whereby totality is calculated in accordance with provisions of the international convention concerning vessel measurement (International Tonnage Measurement of Ships of 1969). (Elucidation of Art. 29[1] of UU17-08).

Harbormaster (syahbandar) means a Government official at a port who is appointed by the Minister and possesses the highest authority to perform/run and conduct supervision in relation to the fulfillment of provisions of regulations of law to ensure shipping safety and security. (Art. 1[56] of UU17-08).

Independent tally business (usaha tally mandiri) means business activities [consisting of] services of counting, measuring, weighing and making notations concerning cargo for the interests of cargo owners and/or carriers. (Art. 1[21] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Indonesian flagged vessel (kapal berbendera Indonesia) means a vessel which has already been registered in the Indonesian Vessel Registry. (Art. 1[8] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Indonesian waters (perairan Indonesia) means Indonesian territorial waters which include archipelagic waters and inland waters. (Art. 1[2] of UU17-08).

Liner route (trayek tetap dan teratur) means the provision of carriage services that are conducted in a continuous and regular manner with schedules and named ports of call. (Art. 1[10] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Mandatory pilot waters (perairan wajib pandu) means areas of water which due to the condition of waters require that pilotage be performed for vessels sailing therein. (Art. 1[49] of UU17-08).

Maritime court (mahkamah pelayaran) means a panel of experts which is positioned under and responsible to the Minister with the duty to conduct further investigations into vessel accidents. (Art. 1[58] of UU17-08).

Maritime environment protection (perlindungan lingkungan maritim) means every effort to prevent and cope with water environmental pollution which derives from activities which are related to shipping. (Art. 1[57] of UU17-08).

Master national port plan (rencana induk pelabuhan nasional) means the arrangement/control of national port areas which consists of national port policies, port hierarchy and location planning guidelines for the determination of the location, construction, operation and development of ports. (Art. 1[15] of PP61-09).

Master port plan (rencana induk pelabuhan) means the arrangement/control of port areas taking the form of an allocation plan for the utilization of land and water in port work sphere zones and sphere of interest zones. (Art. 1[25] of UU17-08; Art. 1[16] of PP61-09).

Minister (Menteri) means the Minister whose duties and responsibilities [are] in the shipping sector. (Art. 1[64] of UU17-08; Art. 1[4] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Multi-modal carriage (angkutan multimoda) means the carriage of goods through the use of at least two different modalities of carriage on the basis of one contract which utilizes multi-modal documents of carriage from one place of receipt of goods by a multi-modal carriage operator to a place which has been designated/specified/stipulated for delivery of the aforementioned goods. (Art. 1[10] of UU17-08).

National port affairs system (tatanan kepelabuhanan nasional) means a port affairs system consisting of the roles, functions, kinds/types [and] hierarchies of ports, a master national port plan and locations of ports as well as intra and inter modal integration and integration with other sectors. (Art. 1[15] of UU17-08).

National sea carriage company (perusahaan angkutan laut nasional) means a sea carriage company taking the form of an Indonesian legal entity which performs sea carriage activities within Indonesian territorial waters and/or from and to ports abroad.

Navigation (navigasi) means the process of directing a vessel's movement from one point to another point safely and efficiently as well as avoiding dangers and/or obstacles to sailing. (Art. 1[44] of UU17-08).

Navigation affairs (kenavigasian) means all things related with shipping navigation assistance facilities, shipping telecommunications, hydrography and meteorology, lanes and traffic, dredging and reclamation, pilotage, handling of shipwrecks, salvage and underwater work for the interests of safe vessel sailing. (Art. 1[43] of UU17-08).

Pilot (pandu) means a seafarer who possesses expertise in the nautical sector who has already fulfilled the conditions/provisions/requirements for implementation/performance of vessel pilotage. (Art. 1[50] of UU17-08).

Pilotage (pemanduan) means activities of pilots in assisting, providing suggestions and information to captains concerning local water conditions which are important in enabling the conduct of safe, orderly and efficient shipping navigation for the safety of vessels and the environment. (Art. 1[48] of UU17-08).

Pioneer shipping (pelayaran perintis) means carriage services in waters on routes which are designated by the Government to service regions or territories which are not yet serviced by sea carriage because [said shipping lanes] do not yet provide commercial benefit. (Art. 1[8] of UU17-08; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Populous shipping sea carriage (angkutan laut pelayaran-rakyat) means populace activities which are of a traditional nature and possess individual/separate characteristics or the conduct of carriage by water through utilization of simple Indonesian flagged sailing vessels, motor sail vessels and/or motor vessels of a certain size. (Art. 1[5] of UU17-08; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Port (pelabuhan) means a place consisting of land/landing/shore and/or water with specific boundries as a place for governmental activities and business activities which is to be used as a place for vessel berthing/mooring/docking, embarkation and disembarkation of passengers and/or loading and discharging/unloading of cargo goods, taking the form of a terminal and a place for vessel anchorage/docking which is complete with shipping rescue/safety and security facilities and port supporting activities as well as a place for transfer of intra and inter modal transportation. (Art. 1[16] of UU17-08; Art. 1[1] of PP61-09; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Port affairs (kepelabuhanan) means all things related to the implementation of port functions supporting efficiency, security and the orderly flow of vessel traffic, passengers and/or goods, voyage safety and security, transfer locations for inter and/or intra modal [transportation] as well as the promotion of national and regional economic affairs with consistent attention/care to territorial spatial zoning. (Art. 1[14] of UU17-08; Art. 1[2] of PP61-09).

Port authority (otoritas pelabuhan) means the Government agency/institution at a port as the authority which implements/performs/undertakes arrangement, control and supervisory functions of port affairs activities which are to be undertaken in a commercial manner. (Art. 1[26] of UU17-08; Art. 1[10] of PP61-09).

Port business entity (badan usaha Pelabuhan) means a business entity whose business activities are specifically in the sectors of terminal and other port facility business activities. (Art. 1[28] of UU17-08).

Port harbor (kolam pelabuhan) means waters in front of piers/quays which are used for the interests of berthing/docking/mooring operations and vessel maneuvering. (Art. 1[29] of UU17-08; Art. 1[24] of PP61-09).

Port operating unit (unit penyelenggara pelabuhan) means the Government agency/institution at a port as the authority which implements/performs/undertakes arrangement, control and supervisory functions of port affairs activities as a service provider of port affairs services for ports which are not yet operated in a commercial manner. (Art. 1[27] of UU17-08; Art. 1[11] of PP61-09).

Port operator (penyelenggara pelabuhan) means a port authority or a port operating unit. (Art. 1[9] of PP61-09).

Port water carriage business (usaha angkutan perairan pelabuhan) means business activities for the movement of passengers and/or cargo from piers/quays to vessels and vice versa and from vessels to vessels in port waters. (Art. 1[19] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Primary business (usaha pokok) means a kind/type of business which is referred to within a business license of a company. (Art. 1[11] of UU17-08).

Primary port (pelabuhan utama) means a port with the primary function of servicing domestic and foreign sea carriage activities, moving large amounts of domestic and foreign sea carriage cargo and as a place of origin and destination of passengers and/or goods as well as crossing carriage with services of an inter-provincial range/scope. (Art. 1[17] of UU17-08; Art. 1[4] of PP61-09; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Preferred shipping debt (piutang pelayaran yang didahulukan) means a claim which must be paid first from vessel execution proceeds prior to claims of ship hypothecation/mortgage holders. (Art. 1[13] of UU17-08).

Receiving/delivery (receiving/delivery) means cargo movement work from stockpiles/collection locations to warehouses/collection fields and transferring until arrangement on vehicles at the doors of warehouse/collection fields or vice versa. (Art. 1[17] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Reclamation (reklamasi) means [the process of reclaiming land from water by piling up earth] in water or at a coastal area which changes the boundries of a beach/shore line and/or contours within waters. (Art. 1[53] of UU17-08).

Regional government (pemerintah daerah) means governors, regents or mayors and regional instrumentalities as elements of regional governmental affairs. (Art. 1[63] of UU17-08; Art. 1[4] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Related business services (usaha jasa terkait) means business activities of an activities process facilitation nature in the shipping sector. (Art. 1[9] of UU17-08; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

River and lake port (pelabuhan sungai dan danau) means a port which is utilized to serve river and lake carriage activities which is located on rivers and lakes. (Art. 1[8] of PP61-09).

River and lake carriage (angkutan sungai dan danau) means carriage activities through the utilization of vessels which are implemented on rivers, lakes, reservoirs, swamps, flood canals and canals for carriage of passengers and/or goods which are operated by river and lake carriage companies. (Art. 1[5] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Route network (jaringan trayek) means a grouping of routes that constitutes a unity for the provision of carriage of passengers and/or goods from one port to another port. (Art. 1[9] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Sailor (anak buah kapal) means a vessel's crew other than captains. (Art. 1[42] of UU17-08).

Salvage (salvage) means work to provide assistance to a vessel and/or its cargo which experiences a vessel accident or is in a condition of danger on water including raising a shipwreck or underwater obstacle or other material thing. (Art. 1[55] of UU17-08).

Sea and Coast Guard (Penjagaan Laut dan Pantai) means the agency/institution which performs the function of guarding and enforcing regulations of law at sea and on beaches/coastlines which is formed by and responsible to the President and with operational and technical implementation which is conducted/implemented by the Minister. (Art. 1[59] of UU17-08).

Sea carriage (angkutan laut) means carriage activities which according to its activities serves sea carriage activities. (Art. 1[12] of PP61-09; Art. 1[2] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage). (Author's note: This definition is circular in its original rendition).

Sea carriage equipment or sea carriage related services equipment rental business (usaha penyewaan peralatan angkutan laut atau peralatan jasa terkait dengan angkutan laut) means business activities for the provision and rental of sea carriage equipment or sea carriage related services equipment and/or floatation tools for vessel handling. (Art. 1[20] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Sea port (pelabuhan laut) means a port which can be utilized to serve sea carriage activities and/or crossing carriage which is located at the sea or on a river. (Art. 1[7] of PP61-09).

Shipping (pelayaran) means an integrated system which consists of carriage by water, port affairs, safety and security, as well as the protection of the maritime environment. (Art. 1[1] of UU17-08).

Shipping lane (alur-pelayaran) means waters which, from the perspective of depth, width and freedom from other shipping obstacles, are deemed secure and safe for sailing. (Art. 1[45] of UU17-08).

Shipping navigation assistance facilities (sarana bantu navigasi pelayaran) means equipment or systems which are not located aboard a vessel which are to be designed and operated to improve/raise safety and efficiency of vessel navigation and/or vessel traffic. (Art. 1[46] of UU17-08).

Shipping safety and security (keselamatan dan keamanan pelayaran) means a situation which fulfills safety and security requirements in connection with carriage on water, port affairs and the maritime environment. (Art. 1[32] of UU17-08).

Shipping telecommunications (telekomunikasi pelayaran) means special telecommunications for the requirements of shipping services which take the form of every broadcast, transmission or reception/receipt of every kind/type of sign, picture, sound and information in any form through systems of cables, optics, radio or other electromagnetic systems within shipping movement services which constitute a part of safe shipping. (Art. 1[47] of UU17-08).

Shipwreck (kerangka kapal) means any vessel which sinks or founders or beaches/runs aground and has been abandoned. (Art. 1[54] of UU17-08).

Spatial ordering (penataan ruang) means a system for the process of planning for spatial zoning, spatial utilization and spatial utilization control. (Art. 1[31] of UU17-08).

Spatial zoning (tata ruang) means the form of spatial structure and spatial design. (Art. 1[30] of UU17-08).

Specialized sea carriage (Angkutan laut khusus) means carriage activities serving individual business interests in support of primary business activities. (Art. 1[4] of UU17-08; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Special terminal (terminal khusus) means a terminal which is located outside of a port work sphere zone and sphere of interest zone which constitutes a part of the nearest port for servicing its own interests in accordance with its primary business. (Art. 1[21] of UU17-08; Art. 1[20] of PP61-09; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Special terminal manager (pengelola terminal khusus) means a certain business entity in accordance with its primary business. (Art. 1[22] of PP61-09).

Sphere of interest zone (daerah lingkungan kepentingan (DLKp)) means waters surrounding port waters of a work sphere zone which is used to ensure safe shipping. (Art. 1[24] of UU17-08; Art. 1[18] of PP61-09).

State vessel (kapal Negara) means a State owned vessel to be used by a certain Government instrumentality which is granted functions and authorities in accordance with the provisions of regulations of law to uphold the law as well as other Government duties. (Art. 1[38] of UU17-08).

Stevedoring (stevedoring) means cargo loading/unloading work from vessels to piers/quays, barges [and/or] trucks to the interior of vessels until and including arrangement/trimming within vessel holds with the utilization of vessel dereks or shoreside dereks. (Art. 1[15] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Subagent (sub agen) means a national sea carriage company or a national company that is specifically established to conduct vessel agency business in certain ports or special terminals that is appointed by a general agent. (Art. 1[12] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Terminal (terminal) means a port facility which consists of a berthing/mooring harbor and a place for vessel berthing/mooring or docking, a place for stockpiling, a place for waiting and embarkation and disembarkation of passengers and/or a place for loading and discharging/unloading of cargo goods. (Art. 1[20] of UU17-08; Art. 1[19] of PP61-09).

Tramper route (trayek tidak tetap dan tidak teratur) means the provision of carriage services that is conducted in a manner which is neither fixed nor regular. (Art. 1[11] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Underwater work (pekerjaan bawah air) means work which is related to installations, construction or vessels which is conducted/performed under water and/or work under water which is of a special nature such as utilization of underwater equipment which is operated from the surface of the water. (Art. 1[51] of UU17-08).

Vessel (kapal) means a water vehicle (kendaraan air) of a certain form and kind/type which is moved by wind power, mechanical power [and/or] other forms of energy, [whether] pulled or pushed, including vehicles which are energized via supporting dynamics, underwater vehicles as well as floating devices and fixed floating structures. (Art. 1[36] of UU17-08; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Vessel accident (kecelakaan kapal) means the occurrence which is experienced by a vessel which can threaten the safety of a vessel and/or human life in the form of:

Sinking of a vessel (Art. 245[a] of UU17-08); fire on a vessel (Art. 245[b] of UU17-08); collision of a vessel (Art. 245[c] of UU17-08); and foundering/running aground of a vessel (Art. 245[d] of UU17-08).

Vessel agency business (usaha keagenan kapal) means business activities of services for management interests of foreign sea carriage company vessels and/or national sea carriage company vessels while located in Indonesia. (Art. 1[26] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Vessel broker business (usaha perantara jual beli dan/atau sewa kapal) means business activities of brokers of vessel selling and purchasing and/or vessel chartering/leasing. (Art. 1[24] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Vessel crew (awak kapal) means a person who works or is employed on a vessel by a vessel owner or operator to perform duties on a vessel in accordance with [that persons] position/post which is entered/noted in the certificate book. (Art. 1[40] of UU17-08).

Vessel management business (usaha pengelolaan kapal) means activities of vessel management services in the vessel technical sector including vessel maintenance, docking preparation, provision of spare parts, provisioning/supplying, crewing, insurance and seaworthiness certification. (Art. 1[23] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Vessel mortgage (hipotek kapal) means a registered tangible security right over a vessel to secure/guarantee payment of a certain debt which grants a priority position to certain creditors in relation to other creditors. (Art. 1[12] of UU17-08).

Vessel operator (pengusaha kapal) means a person (orang) who utilizes a vessel for sailing at sea and for that [purpose] commands/pilots itself or orders/delegates [command] to a captain who is employed by it. (Art. 320 of Indonesian Commercial Code).

Vessel repair and maintenance business (usaha perawatan dan perbaikan kapal) means the business of vessel repair and maintenance services which is performed on vessels afloat.

Vessel safety (keselamatan kapal) means a condition of a vessel which fulfills the requirements of materials, construction, building/structure, machinery and electrification, stability, organizational structure as well as associated equipment including radio and rescue equipment and vessel electronics, [each of] which are evidenced by a certificate after having been checked and tested. (Art. 1[34] of UU17-08).

Vessel seaworthiness (kelaiklautan kapal) means the condition of a vessel which fulfills the requirements for vessel safety, prevention of water pollution from a vessel, crewing, load lines/limits, loading/trimming, vessel crew welfare and passenger health, vessel legal status, safety management and vessel security management for sailing in certain waters. (Art. 1[33] of UU17-08).

War vessel (kapal perang) means an Indonesian National Military vessel which is determined in accordance with provisions of regulations of law. (Art. 1[37] of UU17-08).

Water carriage (angkutan di perairan) means activities for the transportation and/or movement of passengers and/or goods utilizing vessels. (Art. 1[3] of UU17-08; Art. 1[1] of Government Regulation No. 20 of 2010 dated 1 Feb. 2010 concerning Water Carriage).

Work Sphere Zone (Daerah Lingkungan Kerja (DLKr)) means an area of water and land/landing/shore at a port or special terminal which is used in a direct manner for port activities. (Art. 1[23] of UU17-08; Art. 1[17] of PP61-09).

