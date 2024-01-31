Malta has once again demonstrated positive performance across all criteria assessed in the 2023/2024 Flag State Performance Table, as issued by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

The report highlights ongoing positive trends among the majority of Flag States, with Malta leading in responsibilities related to the safety and environmental performance of global merchant ships.

The Flag State Performance Table serves a dual purpose:

Encouraging shipowners and operators to conduct thorough assessments of a flag State's substance before selection.

Urging shipowners and operators to exert influence on their flag Administrations, pushing for necessary improvements, particularly in areas concerning safety at sea, marine environmental protection, and the well-being of seafarers.

The ICS Flag State Performance report employs a comprehensive methodology, encompassing the examination of Port State Control records, verification of major maritime treaty ratifications, scrutiny of control over Recognized Organizations, consideration of fleet age, assessment of compliance with reporting requirements, evaluation of attendance at IMO meetings, and verification of participation in the IMO Audit Scheme.

Click here to access the full 2023/2024 Shipping Industry Flag State Performance Table results.

