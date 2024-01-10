On the 20th of February 2024, the following annual Certificates ( as applicable ) will expire for most of the merchant vessels:-

Certificate of Insurance or other financial security in respect of Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage;

Certificate of Insurance or other financial security in respect of Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage;

Certificate of Insurance or other financial security in respect of Liability for the removal of wrecks and;

Certificate of Insurance or other financial security in respect of Liability for the death of and personal injury to passengers (War and Non-War).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.