Renewal Of Shipping Insurance Blue Cards
10 January 2024
Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal
On the 20th of February 2024, the following annual
Certificates ( as applicable ) will expire for most of the merchant
vessels:-
- Certificate of Insurance or other financial security in respect
of Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage;
- Certificate of Insurance or other financial security in respect
of Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage;
- Certificate of Insurance or other financial security in respect
of Liability for the removal of wrecks and;
- Certificate of Insurance or other financial security in respect
of Liability for the death of and personal injury to passengers
(War and Non-War).
