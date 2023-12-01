The 35th issue of the shipping newsletter is now available.

In this issue:

News

  • Marine Money Athens 2023: Alternative means of finance in shipping
  • Jan Rossi joins commemorative event in Turkey
  • Sanctions – Impact on Shipping | Malta Focus

Articles & Publications

  • Shipping emissions reporting: The way forward
  • EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism comes into effect
  • Shipping in Malta
  • Let's stop taking the maritime industry for granted

Podcasts

  • Floating solar farms and the potential of Malta's economic exclusive zone (EEZ)

MSD Notices

  • Amended EU MRV Regulation
  • Interim guidance on the use of biofuels under regulations 26, 27 and 28 of MARPOL annex VI (DCS and CI)
  • The Malta International Shipowners Association
  • Contact details of the Merchant Shipping Directorate
  • Manning guidelines during lay-up and/or wintering periods
  • Electronic records books & electronic bunker delivery notes for MARPOL related record keeping

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.