The 35th issue of the shipping newsletter is now available.

In this issue:

News

Marine Money Athens 2023: Alternative means of finance in shipping

Jan Rossi joins commemorative event in Turkey

Sanctions – Impact on Shipping | Malta Focus

Articles & Publications

Shipping emissions reporting: The way forward

EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism comes into effect

Shipping in Malta

Let's stop taking the maritime industry for granted

Podcasts

Floating solar farms and the potential of Malta's economic exclusive zone (EEZ)

MSD Notices

Amended EU MRV Regulation

Interim guidance on the use of biofuels under regulations 26, 27 and 28 of MARPOL annex VI (DCS and CI)

The Malta International Shipowners Association

Contact details of the Merchant Shipping Directorate

Manning guidelines during lay-up and/or wintering periods

Electronic records books & electronic bunker delivery notes for MARPOL related record keeping

