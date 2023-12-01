The 35th issue of the shipping newsletter is now available.
In this issue:
News
- Marine Money Athens 2023: Alternative means of finance in shipping
- Jan Rossi joins commemorative event in Turkey
- Sanctions – Impact on Shipping | Malta Focus
Articles & Publications
- Shipping emissions reporting: The way forward
- EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism comes into effect
- Shipping in Malta
- Let's stop taking the maritime industry for granted
Podcasts
- Floating solar farms and the potential of Malta's economic exclusive zone (EEZ)
MSD Notices
- Amended EU MRV Regulation
- Interim guidance on the use of biofuels under regulations 26, 27 and 28 of MARPOL annex VI (DCS and CI)
- The Malta International Shipowners Association
- Contact details of the Merchant Shipping Directorate
- Manning guidelines during lay-up and/or wintering periods
- Electronic records books & electronic bunker delivery notes for MARPOL related record keeping
