Ganado Advocates co-organised a webinar, together with Ship Management International, entitled 'Sanctions - Impact on Shipping?Malta Focus'. This webinar, that was held in May, shed light on the continuing international enforcement of sanctions and their far-reaching consequences.

As part of the webinar, Jan Rossi, senior associate within the shipping practice at Ganado Advocates contributed to a panel discussion on the theme of sanctions, together with other distinguished practitioners from the European shipping and maritime industry, namely: Captain David Bugeja (Chief Officer and Harbour Master - Ports and Yachting Directorate at Transport Malta), Genevra Forwood (Partner at White and Case in Brussels), and Riccardo Landini (CEO at Navigazione Montanari SpA).

The discussion, that was facilitated by Sean Moloney from Ship Management International, centered around the viewpoint of the Malta maritime cluster and addressed significant subjects including essential responsibilities, transformative elements, and practical measures to secure adherence to global guidelines and benchmarks.

Watch or read the full discussion here.

