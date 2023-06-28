In the thirteenth episode of Law Booth, Dr. Peter Grima and Dr. Matthew Cassar from Fenech & Fenech Advocates' Ship Finance and Ship Registration Departments, delve into the crucial topic of climate change mitigation measures in the maritime industry. They explore the implications of regulations already implemented at IMO and EU levels, as well as upcoming measures that will shape the industry in the years to come.

The discussion also highlights the multitude of voluntary initiatives undertaken by stakeholders, each aimed at accelerating the transition towards a carbon-neutral shipping sector.

Listen Here: A Greener Horizon - The Impact of Carbon Mitigation on the Shipping Sector - Fenech & Fenech Advocates (fenechlaw.com)

