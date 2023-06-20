ARTICLE

Turkmenistan is currently working on its accession to the Agreement on the North-South International Transport Corridor, General Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammethan Chakiyev said at a meeting of the International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2023" in Kazan.

The General Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan in his speech at the session "On the development of the North-South international transport corridor" noted that due to its geographical location, Turkmenistan plays an important role in the development of the global supply chain.

After the launch of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad, which is the eastern branch of the North-South direction, Turkmenistan's potential in the logistics of transit flows has become particularly impressive.

The agenda also included a separate session on "Infrastructural conditions for the development of cooperation in the field of industry, transport, and logistics between Russia and Turkmenistan," during which bilateral cooperation in the field of transport, logistics, and industry was discussed.

Forum participants also attended the opening ceremony of the international exhibition "Russia Halal Expo", which featured food products from Turkmenistan.

Within the framework of the International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2023" the Turkmen delegation, on behalf of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, held a series of bilateral meetings with Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Husnullin and also with the General Director of Kamaz Sergey Kogogin.

