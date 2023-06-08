We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our special guest speaker from the Ministry of Transportation, the Coordinator of the Sailing Order Subdirectorate of the Directorate of Sea and Coast Guard Unit, Bapak Agus Nas, for delivering a presentation regarding significant changes to regulations on the issuance of Port Clearance ("SPB") and Clearance for Vessel's Activity ("SPKK") and their implications in our Special Tuesday Legal Class on 5 June 2023.

Today's discussion covers the procedures for issuing SPB, SPKK, the rejection of SPB issuance, and the enforcement of laws in the field of maritime transportation.

We can't wait to for the next special TLC!

