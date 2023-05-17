Budidjaja International Lawyers
Indonesia:
Navigating A Distrupted World – Global Perspectives
17 May 2023
Budidjaja International Lawyers
We are glad to share that our Founding Partner, Tony Budidjaja
attended the Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration's
returning flagship conference as one of the panelists.
Tony provided his insights in Session 4 of the conference on
maritime arbitration Enforcement in Indonesia.
We would like to express our gratitude to SCMA for allowing us
to participate in this conference and we would like to congratulate
them on a successful conference. This was an excellent opportunity
for professionals in Asia to explore the challenges and
opportunities in relation to dispute resolution arising in this
post-Covid era.
