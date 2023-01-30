Griffiths + Associates, being part of the Maltese maritime community, continues to keep pace with the times actively participating in the online maritime events, and providing ship registration in Malta.

Shipbuilding & Lifecycle Technology 4.0 focuses on enhancing the development of smart, digital, and data-driven technologies, solutions, and processes used for the design, engineering, development, operations, performance, and end-end lifecycle management of the ship to ensure they have effective design and build processes, efficient operational procedures, enhanced performance, sustainable end-end lifespans, and can perform their duties effectively.

The agenda includes following topics:

SMART SOLUTIONS FOR THE SHIPS PERFORMANCE AND OPERATIONS:

Delivering a successful, innovative, sustainable & technologically advanced shipping enterprise.

Providing digital distribution through localised & on-demand manufacturing of components.

Exploiting digital technologies in the design, manufacturing, commissioning, & operational support of a vessel.

Innovating and enhancing ship operations with automation, digital twins and XR.

Creating real world data-centric systems in a marine environment.

Seizing the benefits of digitalisation for holistic performance and decarbonisation management.

The challenges and opportunities for autonomous operations.

Sustainability in ship operations through the lens of ai and industry 4.0.

Applying digital twin technology to improve ship efficiency and cut carbon emissions.

The relevance of reliability centred maintenance in a digital future.

Developing learning and understanding in taking autonomous shipping operations to reality.

The value of data in the cruise industry.

Advancing maritime innovation, digitalisation and autonomy.

The challenge of integrating automation on ships.

Lessons learnt from operational service of the CALMAC hybrid diesel and electric ferries.

Non-intrusive cavitation detection system – developing tools to mitigate ocean noise & protect marine wildlife.

SMART SOLUTIONS FOR THE SHIPYARD:

Achieving maximum efficiency & reliability through process automation in concept design.

The evolving digital priorities for shipyards.

Developing PLM strategies and PLM infrastructure for the digital ship platform and model.

Closing the Loop from design to performance intelligence through a future-proof vessel design platform.

Improving marine performance engineering through digital applications.

Developing predictive planning in shipbuilding operations using machine learning and AI.

Automatic MCAD simplification for model integration across ship design.

Advancing additive manufacturing in shipbuilding.

Convergence of challenges and trends driving the need for collaborative XR.

Designing the future of digital engineering through smart design and advanced integration.

Achieving true digital transformation of the shipyard.

