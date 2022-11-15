November 2002, Tortola, British Virgin Islands – O'Neal Webster is pleased to announce that maritime attorney A. Hermia Tench is among the six new board members appointed to the British Virgin Islands Ports Authority Board. Ms Tench will serve a two-year term, from August 29, 2022, to August 28, 2024. A formal induction ceremony was held in October 2022.

The BVI Ports Authority Board has a primary role in governing the BVI Ports Authority. The board is responsible for promoting the Authority's success and continued development by advising, assisting, and decision-making in the exercise of port functions and daily operations, which covers finance, security, good governance, and facility improvements, among others.

As a board member, Ms Tench has a fiduciary duty to ensure that port functions are carried out in accordance with the provisions of the BVI Ports Authority Act.

Ms Tench stated: "I am honored by this appointment and consider it a great privilege to serve in a capacity where I can lend my legal and maritime knowledge while giving back to the Territory."

O'Neal Webster Managing Partner Vanessa King added: "Hermia is an outstanding selection for board service to the BVI Ports Authority. Our ports are central to all sectors of BVI commerce, trade, tourism, provisions, and financial services. We are proud of Hermia in this achievement. I have every confidence that she will be a great asset to the board's work."

About A. Hermia Tench: As a member of O'Neal Webster's Shipping & Admiralty practice, Ms Tench advises private and public vessel owners, operators, agents, shipbuilders, and charterparties in the full complement of their maritime needs, including ship registration, sales, purchases, financing, and regulatory and other matters regarding cruising Virgin Islands waters. She represents clients in claims enforcement and liabilities, liens, ship arrests, and collisions. Her knowledge extends to ship and port facility security, navigational safety, cargo safety, ship safety, occupational safety, and the control of ship safety, among other.

Prior to joining O'Neal Webster, Ms Tench handled private vessel operational matters in the BVI and served for time in the BVI Attorney General Chambers, advising on mutual legal relation requests and assisting on public law maritime issues and other general counsel advice. After completing the masters of law program at the International Maritime Law Institute in Malta, she was engaged by the Virgin Islands Shipping Administration to support and advise on issues impacting ship registrations, maritime policies and notices, and audit findings. Ms Tench is a member of the Women in Maritime Association Caribbean.

About the Ports Authority: The British Virgin Islands Ports Authority was established by the British Virgin Islands Ports Authority Act, No. 12 of 1990, as a separate corporate entity solely owned by the Government of the Virgin Islands. The Authority began its operations under the Act in January 1991, with a mission "to provide superior quality seaport facilities and services, in an environment characterized by employee growth and development, cutting edge technology, and teamwork for the betterment of the BVI." The Authority is governed by a board comprised of a Chairman, a Deputy Chairman, five members, and four ex-officio members.

