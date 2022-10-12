In the fourth episode of the Ganado Meets Transport podcast, Nigel Micallef, associate within the shipping team at Ganado Advocates, speaks with Randy Grebe, managing director at GBA Ships, and Captain James Berry, to discuss the operations of GBA and the recent return of the MV Logos Hope to Malta.

The concept behind GBA Ships and MV Logos Hope

Randy Grebe, managing director at GBA Ships, says that the GBA Ships' founder had an interest in books and education. MV Logos was the first ship operated by the charity which incorporated the founder's interest and represented a new and more efficient way to transport books across various countries and continents. This concept was met with a positive response and exceeded the company's expectations, resulting in thousands of people visiting the ship.

What is GBA striving to achieve through its operations?

With reference to the company's name, GBA stands for 'good books for all' and Grebe holds that this is "because [they] believe that leaders are readers and readers are leaders". Ultimately, the company maintains that there is power in reading and education which is signified through GBA Ships being the largest floating book fair in the world and also being in line with GBA's mission statement, being that of: Sharing knowledge, help and hope.

During COVID-19, unlike other passenger ships, GBA's ships continued to sail and sell books around the world, in order to bring relief to those countries that were badly affected by the pandemic and other environmental disasters.

Grebe explains that on visiting such countries, for example, an island in the Bahamas which was hit by one of the strongest hurricanes in history, the crew would assist the community with simple, yet essential needs, such as housing repairs. He said that communities that experience these kinds of disasters need hope and GBA Ships aims to achieve this through their projects.

The acquisition of MV Logos Hope

When explaining the acquisition procedure, Captain James Berry noted how the GBA vessel acquisition team looked for used ships, particularly passenger ships, through a ship broker. The Logos Hope, or as it was known previously Rona, was built in 1973 as a Ro-Ro ferry and operated from Denmark for most of her working life. Due to being a Ro-Ro ferry, the vessel had to undergo an extensive renovation to be converted to the Logos Hope as it is known today.

GBA Ships' working relationship with the Maltese registry

"We could not pick a better company, a better organisation, a better nation than Malta," Grebe says.

Grebe highlights the consistency and support which characterises the long-standing relationship between GBA Ships and the Maltese Registry. Furthermore, the managing director also comments on how the Maltese agencies and authorities have facilitated the team in all their ventures with ease.

The recruitment of volunteers and crew

The majority of the crew onboard the GBA vessels are volunteers. GBA has two yearly intakes of volunteers who have to undergo a screening process to assess their suitability.

GBA Ships also runs the 'Marine Training Centre', which is tasked with teaching basic marine courses. Following every volunteer intake, the Marine Training Centre's team is flown out to the ship to perform a training course for the volunteers. Following the training course, the volunteers would sign on as trainees and would then have to undergo a sea-time reduction course. At the one-year mark, there would then be further training by the Marine Training Centre's team.