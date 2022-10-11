A merchant vessel both at the time that is being registered as a Maltese ship and during the period of its registration under the Malta flag must be classed with a classification society authorised to issue statutory certificates on behalf of the Government of Malta.

The latest list of these authorised classification societies is as follows:

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS)

Bureau Veritas (BV)

China Classification Society (CCS)

Croatian Register of Shipping (CRS)

ClassNK (NK)

Det Norske Veritas (DNV)

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS)

Korean Register of Shipping (KR)

Lloyd's Register (LR)

Polish Register of Shipping (PRS)

Registro Italiano Navale (RINA)

Therefore, with immediate effect, the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS) is no longer being recognised as an authorized Classification Society to issue any statutory certificates and other class related certificates or documents issued/endorsed on behalf of the Government of Malta, for Malta Flag vessels.

