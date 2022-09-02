ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode, Ganado Advocates' Nigel Micallef, Associate within the shipping team, meets with representatives of M/V Logos Hope, Randy Grebe and Captain James Berry, to discuss the operations of GBA and the recent return of the M/V Logos Hope to Malta.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.