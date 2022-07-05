The Maltese flag has received a high rank within US ports for the first time in the history of the Malta Ship Registry, announced Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia on Saturday.

In a statement, he explained that the United States Coast Guard (USCG) recognized Malta's status as a top performing flag state, under the USCG QUALSHIP21 Initiative.

The initiative aims to recognise and reward high-quality vessels for their safety and quality, having been found with few or no deficiencies and being operated responsibly.

"This ranking confirms our status as the flag of quality, reputation and confidence for the best quality shipowners whose charterers and investors expect their vessels to be fully compliant and not unnecessarily detained or targeted for inspection," said Transport Malta's Registrar General of Shipping and Seamen Ivan Sammut.

He added that the authority administers the largest register in Europe and the sixth in the world through its Merchant Shipping Directorate.

Farrugia explained that the government's strategy of growth through quality is bearing fruit, since the positive results were registered during a time when the Malta Ship Registry continued to register growth in terms of tonnage.

"Achieving the QUALSHIP 21 certificate for the first time in these challenging times gives us more courage to invest further in the maritime industry to obtain more added value in our economy," he said.

He added that the achievement was the result of continued investment in people, technology by Malta's Merchant Shipping Directorate, to vet and monitor its ships, and to close communication with Port State Control (PSC) authorities around the world.

This article was first published on Times of Malta on 2nd July 2022.

