Associate Director and Yachting Lead Stephan Piazza attended the Dubai International Boat Show and the Middle East Yachting Conference 2022. The 2022 edition resumed after two years following cancellations due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The show welcomed yachting professionals from around the world at the Marina Bay in Jumeirah Dubai between the 9th and 13th March, 2022.

The Middle East Yachting Conference 2022 gathered more than 100 leaders from across the world where speakers discussed hot topics regarding the yachting industry such as sustainability, use of cryptocurrencies and cybersecurity to the industry.

The Dubai International Boat Show 2022 is the premier and most established boat show in the UAE, attracting thousands of yachting professionals, from brokers, to surveyors, re-fitters and yacht builders showcasing a stellar fleet of yachts and luxury lifestyle goods.

The Dubai Yacht Show is one of the highlights of the yachting calendar for the whole Middle Eastern region. The show aims at strengthening Dubai's role as a superyacht hub. The show welcomed hundreds of boats, split between the Dubai Marina and a dedicated on-land exhibition area including superyachts and tenders to sleek pleasure cruisers and fishing boats. Shipyards from all over the world exhibited their latest models, unveiled new concepts and provided details and information about their models.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.