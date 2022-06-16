The Assembly of the International Maritime Organization has elected Malta as the IMO's Category C Council member for the 13th Consecutive time for the 2022-2023 biennium. The International Maritime Organisation is the United Nations agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

The Council is the executive organ of the International Maritime Organization and is responsible, under the Assembly, for supervising the work of the International Maritime Organization. The Assembly normally meets once every two years in regular session and is responsible for approving the work programme, voting the budget and determining the financial arrangements of the International Maritime Organization.

The Registrar General of Vessels in Malta said:

It is a great recognition of Malta's efforts in the IMO. As one of the world's largest maritime nations, it is important for us to be represented at the highest level, so to ensure that the IMO remains the global focal point for the regulation of shipping in these crucial years for the shipping sector. We take the IMO Council responsibility seriously as international shipping is important to global trade and Malta is an important maritime jurisdiction. We want to ensure fairness in rules so that all maritime stakeholders can compete on a same level playing field. The ultimate objective is to make shipping more efficient, safer and greener!

This news also comes in the wake of recently published statistics by the UNCTAD confirming once again that the Malta Flag is one of the most sought out European flags and has today the highest registered tonnage in Europe and sixth registered tonnage in the world. The Malta Flag is the flag of choice for many shipowners, ship managers and operators due to the high standards and quality of the flag. The high ranking amongst the Paris and Tokyo MOU list confirms year after year Malta's commitment to said standards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.