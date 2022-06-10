Transport Malta announced the introduction of the Commercial Yachts Extended Range Tender Guidelines (the "Guidelines"). The purpose of the Guidelines is the upgrading and enhancement in safety in relation to the Malta Flag Commercial Yachts' Tenders which are ≤ 24m Length of Hull (Lh) and which are designated as an appurtenance and falling under the Registration Certificate of the Mother Yacht. The Regulations are to be read and interpreted together with the Malta Commercial Yacht Code (the "Code"). The requirements laid out in the Guidelines are to be enforced together with the requirements mentioned within Section 22 of the Code, namely the section titled 'Tenders and Ancillary Aircraft'.

The Guidelines will become applicable by not later than the mother yacht's first periodical survey on or after the 1st June 2022. (the "Applicable Date").

The Extended Range Tender Certificate will be issued by Transport Malta following the submission and review of the Survey Report and payment of EUR 100 fee.

Find out more about the Commercial Yachts Extended Ranger Tender Guidelines.

Also, find out more about the Malta Commercial Yacht Code 2020.

