Our Yachting Industry Experts, Dr Rachel Genovese, Assistant Manager Business and Regulated Industries and Dr Edward Meli, Business & Corporate Advisor, will be attending The Palma International Boat Show being organised by The Business Innovation Institute of the Balearic Islands. This will take place from the 28th April to 1st May 2022 in the Moll Vell in Palma, a unique setting in Palma de Mallorca's Mediterranean seaside.

This show will feature over 200 exhibitor and will bring together various maritime sectors, some of which include Superyachts, Boat Building and Maintenance, Nautical Equipment, Government Agencies and Services. CSB Group will be available at this show to discuss yacht registration in Malta and ancillary services.

The Group's team is backed by expertise and client focus as well as contacts within the superyacht industry in Malta. We are uniquely able to offer an integrated service to those clients interested in the registration of Private or Commercial yachts under the Malta Flag.

Malta has held an excellent reputation in the maritime industry for years and is considered to be a maritime hub. Besides the strategic location in the Mediterranean, it offers extensive range of maritime services such as berthing facilities, shipbuilding and repair, Freeport, bunkering, ship supplies and towage services. In addition, it offers several attractive solutions to yacht owners like temporary importation, onward supply relief, commercial yacht registration and VAT-efficient finance leasing structures to name a few.

Dr Genovese and Dr Meli will be available to gladly meet anyone considering the Malta Flag for their yacht registration. You are invited to contact us at info@csbgroup.com to schedule a meeting in Palma de Mallorca and discuss your requirements further.

