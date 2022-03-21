ARTICLE

In this second episode of Ganado Meets Maritime, Ganado Advocates' Jotham Scerri-Diacono, co-head within the shipping team, meets with the CEO of Pisciculture Marine de Malte Ltd., Robert Aquilina, to discuss the emergence and growth of fish farming on the Maltese islands, its successes, environmental and economical status, and the outlook for this sector.

