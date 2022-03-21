Malta:
Ganado Meets Maritime With Robert Aquilina (Podcast)
21 March 2022
Ganado Advocates
In this second episode of Ganado Meets Maritime, Ganado
Advocates' Jotham Scerri-Diacono, co-head within the shipping
team, meets with the CEO of Pisciculture Marine de Malte Ltd.,
Robert Aquilina, to discuss the emergence and growth of fish
farming on the Maltese islands, its successes, environmental and
economical status, and the outlook for this sector.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
