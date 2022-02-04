Malta:
Ganado Meets Maritime With Kenneth Gambin (Podcast)
04 February 2022
Ganado Advocates
In the first episode of Maritime, Ganado Advocates' Jan
Rossi, Senior Associate within the shipping team, meets with COO of
Heritage Malta, Kenneth Gambin to discuss the latest developments
in cultural maritime heritage with a particular focus on the Malta
Maritime Museum.
