In the first episode of Ganado meets Maritime, Ganado Advocates' Jan Rossi met with Kenneth Gambin, the chief operating officer at Heritage Malta, to discuss maritime-related cultural heritage, with a particular focus on the Malta Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa.

The Malta Maritime Museum has for the last few years been undergoing a major rehabilitation project and will continue to be restored, maximising the building's potential to the full.

Kenneth Gambin, chief operating officer at Heritage Malta, explained that a large section of the historical building was left untouched and open to the elements after World War II.

Following the completion of the restorations, the museum will double its space and will thus be able to offer a greater and more interactive experience. The project is a costly one, divided in multiple phases.

The current phase, in particular, amounts to €2 million and is being co-funded by the Norwegian Funds, a European Programme. €1 million is dedicated to structural works and the other €1 million is focused on digitising the collection, thus allowing the creation of 3D models and other interactive tools to provide a better experience to future visitors.

A central point which the museum will feature relates to the Cousteau Foundation, which is connected to the legacy of the famous explorer Jacques Cousteau. Gambin noted that a section of the museum will be dedicated towards exhibiting the experience and artefacts connected with Cousteau, including innovative equipment used by Cousteau himself during his explorations, as well as part of the symbolic Calypso model, being the vessel used by Cousteau to venture on his exploration, as well as a part of the rib.

Key contemporary matters highlighted by the Cousteau Foundation, such as lessening pollution and securing our oceans, will also form part of this exhibition.

In line with the latter point, the museum aims to not only provide an experience of the history behind Malta's maritime sector, but also educating the public on the protection of the marine environment.

Gambin opined that a museum worthy of its name must be relevant to contemporary society and went on to say that the marine environment is crucial to the well-being of the planet.

He noted that Heritage Malta has, through the Underwater Cultural Heritage Unit, contributed towards the protection of the marine environment by cleaning wreck sites in the seas around Malta.

However, he said that the Cousteau Foundation will showcase the importance of the marine environment to a greater degree.

The most recent findings of historical importance by the Underwater Cultural Heritage Unit were also discussed, with particular reference being made to the Phoenician-aged wreck which is to date the most ancient wreck in the central Mediterranean, as well as the discovery of a submarine which dates back to World War II.

Gambin pointed out that 15 historical sites around the coast are open for divers to discover (with the appropriate permits and permission of Heritage Malta) while also allowing others the possibility to get an accurate visual representation of the sites online.

Due to the various historical sites under the administration of Heritage Malta, the question regarding sufficiency of resources came about.

Gambin said that although one can never have too many resources, it is the passion and enthusiasm of the individuals working there which made the experience more worthwhile.

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a great challenge for Heritage Malta, since remuneration from entrances to sites was practically nil and, therefore, internal resources and government funds had to be resorted to. Nonetheless, Gambin positively noted that the closure of museums allowed them to focus on projects which had come to a standstill.

The final point discussed related to the commercialisation of Heritage Malta sites. Gambin said that commercialising certain sites was crucial since this generated funds which were then used for the upkeep of the sites under their administration. However, he went on to state that the commercialisation must be carried out meticulously, while establishing terms, conditions and boundaries so as to ensure that the cultural heritage of the site is respected.

