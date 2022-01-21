To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Last week NET TV put up a special programme on the
10th Anniversary of the tragedy that struck the
Costa Concordia. Dr Ann Fenech shared
some aspects of the findings of the report on the safety technical
investigations conducted by the Italian ministry of infrastructure
and transport and gave some insight into the international
conventions aimed at reducing the occurrence of these types of
casualties.
