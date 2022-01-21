Last week NET TV put up a special programme on the 10th Anniversary of the tragedy that struck the Costa Concordia. Dr Ann Fenech shared some aspects of the findings of the report on the safety technical investigations conducted by the Italian ministry of infrastructure and transport and gave some insight into the international conventions aimed at reducing the occurrence of these types of casualties.

